Canada

Nova Scotia Health warns of COVID-19-related phone scam

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'BBB warns of tax-related scams' BBB warns of tax-related scams
BBB warns of tax-related scams – Feb 17, 2022

Nova Scotia’s health authority is warning the public of a scam in which people are being asked to provide information over the phone.

In a release, Nova Scotia Health said the scam involved an automated call notifying people that they have either tested positive for COVID-19, or have been identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Former Halifax children’s hospital CEO guilty of fraud over $5,000

It then asks the person to call a number and provide personal information.

“Public Health does not use automated calls to notify someone they are a close contact,” the release said. “If you receive an automated phone call that appears to be from Public Health regarding close contacts, please do not provide any information.”

Read more: Ontario man found guilty of trying to defraud N.S. town out of nearly $500,000

However, Nova Scotia Health said it does use automated calls to provide COVID-19 test results — although people will not be asked to call a number back to provide additional information.

“If you are waiting for test results, you may receive an automated call. However, it will ask you to verify your identity with the last four digits of your health card and your birth date,” it said.

