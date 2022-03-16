Police in N.S. charge man with fraud after buyer doesn’t land Sea-Doo

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax-area man is facing fraud charges for what police say were several fraudulent purchases and sales of vehicles or vessels.

RCMP say they were first informed of the fraud case on July 6, 2021, after a victim paid $7,000 for a Sea-Doo and never received it.

A month later, on Aug. 12, police say they received a second complaint about the same man.

The accused had received $35,000 for a vehicle that he allegedly never delivered. According to RCMP, he also “took possession of another vehicle related to the same transaction and didn’t pay the owner.”

After an investigation, police allege the 35-year-old man defrauded victims of more than $60,000 between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2021.

On Wednesday, RCMP said they charged Michael Rizzato of Hammonds Plains, N.S. with three counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and three counts of uttering forged documents.

The man was released from custody and is expected to appear in court April 5.