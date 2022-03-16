Menu

Crime

Police in N.S. charge man with fraud after buyer doesn’t land Sea-Doo

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 16' Global News Morning Halifax: March 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A Halifax-area man is facing fraud charges for what police say were several fraudulent purchases and sales of vehicles or vessels.

RCMP say they were first informed of the fraud case on July 6, 2021, after a victim paid $7,000 for a Sea-Doo and never received it.

A month later, on Aug. 12, police say they received a second complaint about the same man.

The accused had received $35,000 for a vehicle that he allegedly never delivered. According to RCMP, he also “took possession of another vehicle related to the same transaction and didn’t pay the owner.”

Read more: Police watchdog says Nova Scotia RCMP officer faces two assault charges

After an investigation, police allege the 35-year-old man defrauded victims of more than $60,000 between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2021.

On Wednesday, RCMP said they charged Michael Rizzato of Hammonds Plains, N.S. with three counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and three counts of uttering forged documents.

The man was released from custody and is expected to appear in court April 5.

 

