Crime

Toronto resident faces more charges in alleged 2021 child abduction: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 25, 2022 10:01 am
file photo View image in full screen
Investigators believe the alleged abduction was an isolated incident and say there is no threat to public safety. OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police laid more charges against a Toronto resident as they continue to investigate an alleged child abduction in Perth County from last year.

The charges stem from an incident in mid-October 2021.

A young girl in Perth County had gone missing, but was found days later, according to OPP.

On Oct. 18, OPP say they arrested Corygon Allicock, 36, of Toronto, with the assistance of Toronto Police and OPP’s criminal investigations branch. Allicock was charged with abduction of a person under the age of 14.

Allicock was arrested again on Tuesday and charged with three additional offences, OPP said.

They include invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16 years of age, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication for a sexual purpose and failure to comply with recognizance.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe the alleged abduction was an isolated incident and say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

