Crime

Toronto resident charged with abduction of child in Perth County

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 6:27 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press

The Ontario Provincial Police say a City of Toronto resident has been charged with child abduction following an investigation in Perth County.

A young girl had gone missing Saturday shortly after midnight but was then found early Tuesday morning.

Perth County OPP said with the assistance of Toronto Police and OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch a man was charged.

Read more: OPP asks for public’s help in locating 11-year-old-girl who went missing near Shakepeare

Corygon Allicock, a 36-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested.

He is facing a charge for abduction of a person under the age of 14.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

