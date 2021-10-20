Toronto resident charged with abduction of child in Perth County

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a City of Toronto resident has been charged with child abduction following an investigation in Perth County.

A young girl had gone missing Saturday shortly after midnight but was then found early Tuesday morning.

Perth County OPP said with the assistance of Toronto Police and OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch a man was charged.

Corygon Allicock, a 36-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested.

He is facing a charge for abduction of a person under the age of 14.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

