OPP asking for public’s help in locating 11-year-old-girl who went missing near Shakepeare

Provincial Police in Perth County are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who went recently missing in the Shakespeare area.

OPP say Lilly Krantz was last seen at a home on Perth Line 33, near Shakespeare, in the Township of Perth East at around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

It is believed she went missing sometime overnight.

View image in full screen OPP say Lilly Krantz was last seen at a home on Perth Line 33, near Shakespeare, in the Township of Perth East at around 11 p.m. on Friday night. OPP / ho

Her disappearance was reported at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

She is described as four feet five inches, slender, with brown hair that is shaved on the left and long on the right. Krantz is believed to be wearing black tights, a tank top and possibly a black hoodie with the letters “TNA” in blue writing. She may also have a backpack.

Police say the major crime unit is assisting with the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).