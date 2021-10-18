Menu

Crime

OPP asking for public’s help in locating 11-year-old-girl who went missing near Shakepeare

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 2:38 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

Provincial Police in Perth County are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who went recently missing in the Shakespeare area.

OPP say Lilly Krantz was last seen at a home on Perth Line 33, near Shakespeare, in the Township of Perth East at around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Read more: OPP arrest 4 people in Petersburg after drug trafficking investigation

It is believed she went missing sometime overnight.

OPP say Lilly Krantz was last seen at a home on Perth Line 33, near Shakespeare, in the Township of Perth East at around 11 p.m. on Friday night. View image in full screen
OPP say Lilly Krantz was last seen at a home on Perth Line 33, near Shakespeare, in the Township of Perth East at around 11 p.m. on Friday night. OPP / ho

Her disappearance was reported at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Labour Ministry investigating after person injured at Perth East work site

She is described as four feet five inches, slender, with brown hair that is shaved on the left and long on the right. Krantz is believed to be wearing black tights, a tank top and possibly a black hoodie with the letters “TNA” in blue writing. She may also have a backpack.

Police say the major crime unit is assisting with the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

