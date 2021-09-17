OPP arrest 4 people in Petersburg after drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say they arrested two men and two women in Petersburg after a joint drug trafficking investigation by the Huron-Perth community street crime unit (CSCU) and the Wellington County CSCU.

Police say they pulled a vehicle over on Snyder’s Road East on Tuesday, just after 2 p.m.

Officers were said to have seized methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $9,000. In addition, officers found cannabis resin while also seizing drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

As a result, Dustin Lunz, 28, of Listowel, is facing several charges including possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), operating a vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with probation.

In addition, Gordon Keeso, 54, of Palmerston, Krystle Kruger, 36, of Wroxeter, and Jaqueline Sherring, 25, of Kitchener were all charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine).