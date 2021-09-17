Menu

Crime

OPP arrest 4 people in Petersburg after drug trafficking investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 4:16 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say they arrested two men and two women after pulling a car over in Petersburg after a joint drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say they arrested two men and two women after pulling a car over in Petersburg after a joint drug trafficking investigation. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Provincial police say they arrested two men and two women in Petersburg after a joint drug trafficking investigation by the Huron-Perth community street crime unit (CSCU) and the Wellington County CSCU.

Police say they pulled a vehicle over on Snyder’s Road East on Tuesday, just after 2 p.m.

Read more: OPP make massive seizure during drug raid in Blandford-Blenheim

Officers were said to have seized methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $9,000. In addition, officers found cannabis resin while also seizing drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

As a result, Dustin Lunz, 28, of Listowel, is facing several charges including possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), operating a vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with probation.

Read more: 16-year-old ID’d as victim of fatal single-vehicle crash near Exeter, Ont.

In addition, Gordon Keeso, 54, of Palmerston, Krystle Kruger, 36, of Wroxeter, and Jaqueline Sherring, 25, of Kitchener were all charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine).

