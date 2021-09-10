Menu

Crime

OPP make massive seizure during drug raid in Blandford-Blenheim

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 11:02 am
opp View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police file image. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police in Oxford County say they arrested four men and one woman while seizing more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Blandford-Blenheim on Thursday.

OPP say officers executed a search warrant on Oxford Road 29 where they seized over 1,300 cannabis plants, over 300 pounds of processed cannabis, a quantity of suspected cocaine, hashish, cannabis resin, firearms and a stolen vehicle.

Read more: 3 hurt, including driver who left on foot, after Highway 401 crash, SIU investigating, Oxford OPP say

Police estimate the value of the items seized to be over $2 million.

Mississauga’s Pin Chen, 31, Drumbo’s Ronald Lesperance, 57, and Evelyn Resendes, 54, Markham’s Yong Liu, 62, and Matthew Resendes, 23, of Cambridge, have all been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house.

In addition, Lesperance and Evelyn Resendes have been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and altering or offering to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent.

Read more: Oxford OPP report fatal crash following head-on collision

The younger Resendes is also facing a charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

