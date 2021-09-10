OPP make massive seizure during drug raid in Blandford-Blenheim

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Oxford County say they arrested four men and one woman while seizing more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Blandford-Blenheim on Thursday.

OPP say officers executed a search warrant on Oxford Road 29 where they seized over 1,300 cannabis plants, over 300 pounds of processed cannabis, a quantity of suspected cocaine, hashish, cannabis resin, firearms and a stolen vehicle.

Police estimate the value of the items seized to be over $2 million.

Mississauga’s Pin Chen, 31, Drumbo’s Ronald Lesperance, 57, and Evelyn Resendes, 54, Markham’s Yong Liu, 62, and Matthew Resendes, 23, of Cambridge, have all been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house.

In addition, Lesperance and Evelyn Resendes have been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and altering or offering to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent.

The younger Resendes is also facing a charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.