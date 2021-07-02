Menu

Crime

3 hurt, including driver who left on foot, after Highway 401 crash, SIU investigating: Oxford OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 2, 2021 3:58 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Oxford OPP say the Special Investigations Unit has been notified after an incident along Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont., on Thursday afternoon that left three people injured, including a Londoner who faces several charges.

According to OPP, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash at roughly 4:30 p.m. on July 1 to find that a vehicle had left the roadway and hit a telephone pole.

Police say two passengers were ejected from the vehicle and taken to hospital, one by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver, who police say was also injured, “fled the area on foot and was located nearby a short time later.”

Police say the 32-year-old Londoner faces seven counts: one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident, driving while under suspension and use of an altered plate, as well as two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say they have notified the SIU about the incident and, as a result, “the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.”

The Special Investigations Unit is an arms-length agency that investigates reports of death, injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm involving police in Ontario.

