1 dead after vehicle collides with tree west of Exeter, Ont.: Huron OPP

Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal crash early Thursday just west of Exeter, Ont.

Emergency services were called to Ausable Line between Dashwood Road, or Huron County Road 83, and Huron Street West, just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a sedan left the gravel roadway and hit a tree.

One person was found inside the vehicle and was already dead by the time emergency crews arrived, police say.

Ausable Line is closed between Fashwood Road and Huron Street West for the investigation. It is not yet clear when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Police add that more information will be released “as the investigation progresses.”

ROAD CLOSURE: Huron St between Airport Li and Parr Li & Ausable Li between Dashtown Rd and Kirktown Rd #Exeter – Roads closed following collision. Emergency services on scene. ^jt pic.twitter.com/NxMFk5hc4g — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 16, 2021