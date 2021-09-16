Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after vehicle collides with tree west of Exeter, Ont.: Huron OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 16, 2021 8:44 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. OPP

Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal crash early Thursday just west of Exeter, Ont.

Emergency services were called to Ausable Line between Dashwood Road, or Huron County Road 83, and Huron Street West, just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating fatal collision in Flamborough

Police say a sedan left the gravel roadway and hit a tree.

One person was found inside the vehicle and was already dead by the time emergency crews arrived, police say.

Ausable Line is closed between Fashwood Road and Huron Street West for the investigation. It is not yet clear when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Police add that more information will be released “as the investigation progresses.”

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash taghuron county opp taghuron opp tagExeter tagausable line tagcollision with tree tagdashwood road taghuron street west tagvehicle hit tree tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers