Driver dies in crash on Hwy 401 west of Woodstock

One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 between London and Woodstock, Ont., early Friday.
Emergency services were called to the westbound lanes between Culloden and Putnam roads in Thames Centre shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.
One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide any other information about injuries or how many total occupants were involved in the crash.
The OPP traffic incident management and enforcement team remained in the area with a section of the highway closed until roughly 8 a.m. Friday.
“Tough night for all involved. Thanks to all for your patience,” Const. Jeff Hare said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.
The investigation is ongoing.
