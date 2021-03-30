Labour Ministry investigating after person injured at Perth East work site

Send this page to someone via email

Perth County OPP say a person had to be airlifted by Ornge air ambulance on Tuesday following an incident at a construction site in Perth East.

Police say it was just after 10 a.m. when officers and paramedics responded to reports of an injury on Line 52 in Perth East.

Few details were provided, but police described the incident as “an accident at a construction site.”

A person with life-threatening injuries was then airlifted from the scene, according to police.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified and assisting with the investigation.

