Canada

Labour Ministry investigating after person injured at Perth East work site

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
OPP say a person had to be airlifted following an incident at a construction site in Perth East. View image in full screen
OPP say a person had to be airlifted following an incident at a construction site in Perth East. Global News

Perth County OPP say a person had to be airlifted by Ornge air ambulance on Tuesday following an incident at a construction site in Perth East.

Police say it was just after 10 a.m. when officers and paramedics responded to reports of an injury on Line 52 in Perth East.

Read more: Labour ministry investigating after Brampton Amazon site ordered to shut down over COVID-19 outbreak

Few details were provided, but police described the incident as “an accident at a construction site.”

A person with life-threatening injuries was then airlifted from the scene, according to police.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified and assisting with the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPMinistry of LabourLife Threatening InjuriesConstruction Siteperth county oppOrnge Air AmbulancePerth EastWork SiteConstruction-related injury

