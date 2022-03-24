Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Increased military training in London, Ont. and surrounding areas

By Kate Otterbein 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2022 4:46 pm
Military vehicles View image in full screen
Members of the 31 Canadian Brigade group park their g-wagons during exercise ARROWHEAD CALM at Meaford, on April 16, 2016. Canadian Armed Forces

Motorists in the London, Ont., region could see an increased military presence on the roads until Sunday, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from The Windsor Regiment and 1st Hussars (RCAC) will be conducting training exercises at 4th Canadian Division Training Centre in Meaford.

Read more: Military training to see TAPVs on London-area roadways: DND

Officials said increased military traffic will be seen in areas near armouries in London, Windsor and Sarnia, with vehicles arriving and departing for the activities.

According to the Department of National Defence, residents may see up to four Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles (TAPV) and up to 12 Light Utility Vehicles, which are green Mercedes G-Wagens, on Highway 401, Highway 23, Highway 8, County Road 112, and Bruce County Highway 12.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian military pivoting to digital recruitment push amid challenges: vice-chief

“Participating soldiers may be seen with unloaded weapons. No ammunition will be issued during vehicle movements on public roads,” said a department media release.

“Personnel will remain within their vehicles, except for any required maintenance and resupply.”

Drivers are asked to take extra caution when approaching them.

Click to play video: 'Military procurement needs to move quickly: Defence Minister Anand' Military procurement needs to move quickly: Defence Minister Anand
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagTraffic tagCanadian Military tagMilitary Training tagCanadian Army Reserve tagLight Utility Vehicles taglondon Ont. news tagThe Department of National Defence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers