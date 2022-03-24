Increased military training in London, Ont. and surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists in the London, Ont., region could see an increased military presence on the roads until Sunday, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from The Windsor Regiment and 1st Hussars (RCAC) will be conducting training exercises at 4th Canadian Division Training Centre in Meaford.

Officials said increased military traffic will be seen in areas near armouries in London, Windsor and Sarnia, with vehicles arriving and departing for the activities.

According to the Department of National Defence, residents may see up to four Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles (TAPV) and up to 12 Light Utility Vehicles, which are green Mercedes G-Wagens, on Highway 401, Highway 23, Highway 8, County Road 112, and Bruce County Highway 12.

“Participating soldiers may be seen with unloaded weapons. No ammunition will be issued during vehicle movements on public roads,” said a department media release.

“Personnel will remain within their vehicles, except for any required maintenance and resupply.”

Drivers are asked to take extra caution when approaching them.