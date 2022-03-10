Menu

Canada

Canadian military pivoting to digital recruitment push amid challenges: vice-chief

By Marie Woolf The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 1:07 pm
Military struggles to recruit more women amid misconduct crisis
The Canadian Armed Forces appears to be struggling retaining and recruiting people. And amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, the military also wants to recruit more women. Ross Lord reports on the CAF's challenges – Oct 25, 2021

The vice-chief of Canada’s defence staff says the military is embarking on a digital recruitment drive to build up numbers.

Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen told an international defence conference in Ottawa that a priority was to build back Canadian Armed Forces capacity.

In order to do that it, Allen said leaders are addressing “many flaws” with the recruiting process.

Read more: Canadian Forces targeting ‘heart of the problem’ behind sexual misconduct: culture chief

Recruitment will be more digitally based and designed to quickly engage with people who have expressed an interest in the Armed Forces, Allen said.

She added the recruitment drive will focus on the skills Canada’s Armed Forces need, and retaining existing members is also important.

Allen says a culture change is ongoing, which will allow people to “be their best” without feeling they are “an outsider” or “an other.”

Trending Stories

Gen. Wayne Eyre, chief of the defence staff, will speak later on Thursday at the Conference of Defence Associations Institute event, as will Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus’s exiled opposition leader.

Tsikhanouskaya claimed a first-round victory over Alexander Lukashenko in the 2020 Belarusian presidential election after she stood in the place of her husband, who had been detained.

She disputed the eventual election of Lukashenko, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He has allowed Belarus to be a staging post for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, letting Russian troops amass along the border.

Canadian Armed Forces facing recruiting challenges, still prioritizing diversity, says acting chief of defence staff
Canadian Armed Forces facing recruiting challenges, still prioritizing diversity, says acting chief of defence staff – Mar 23, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
