Military training to see TAPVs on London-area roadways: DND

Send this page to someone via email

London-area residents shouldn’t be concerned if they see armoured military vehicles traversing the 401 and smaller county roads north of the city this week and weekend, the Department of National Defence says.

The tactical armoured patrol vehicles (TAPV) will just be for training purposes, and will involve members of 31 Canadian Brigade Group of the Canadian Army Reserve, the department says.

Members will be taking part in mounted reconnaissance driver training between Thursday and Sunday along local roads, with planned routes to and from London, Windsor and CFB Borden near Barrie.

Vehicles may be spotted on the 401, Highway 89 and other county roads north of London and towards CFB Borden, the department says, adding all activities will take place throughout the day and night Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Participating soldiers will not be carrying weapons of any kind. They will remain within the area of vehicles, except for any required maintenance and resupply,” read a department media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This important training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Reconnaissance operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within the local areas.”