Crime

Arrest made following robbery in Bobcaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 3:10 pm
opp generic file View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made an arrest following a reported robbery in Bobcaygeon on March 23, 2022. The Canadian Press file

One person is in custody following a reporting robbery in the village of Bobcaygeon on Wednesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were called to a reported robbery at an unidentified business on Bolton Street. Several witnesses have reported the incident was at the Bank of Montreal.

Trending Stories

Read more: Youth charged after robbery attempt at Colborne restaurant: Northumberland OPP

OPP say officers “promptly” located and arrested a suspect near the scene.

There is no threat to public safety and more information will be provided when available,” OPP stated Wednesday afternoon.

— More to come

