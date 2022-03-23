Arrest made following robbery in Bobcaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

One person is in custody following a reporting robbery in the village of Bobcaygeon on Wednesday morning.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were called to a reported robbery at an unidentified business on Bolton Street. Several witnesses have reported the incident was at the Bank of Montreal.
OPP say officers “promptly” located and arrested a suspect near the scene.
“There is no threat to public safety and more information will be provided when available,” OPP stated Wednesday afternoon.
— More to come
