Crime

Youth charged after robbery attempt at Colborne restaurant: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Attempted robbery under investigation by Northumberland OPP' Attempted robbery under investigation by Northumberland OPP
Surveillance video of the robbery attempt at a Colborne restaurant on March 17, 2022.

A youth has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a restaurant in Colborne, Ont., last week.

Northumberland OPP say just before 5 p.m. on March 17, a masked teen entered Vito’s Restaurant and Pizzeria on King Street in Colborne and demanded that an employee open the cash register.

“The suspect stated that he had a gun but a weapon was not observed by any witnesses,” OPP stated.

The teen fled the scene on foot prior to the cash register being opened. Officers searched the area but could not locate him.

On Monday morning, OPP said the teen was found and arrested.

The youth has been charged with robbery with intent.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a later date, OPP said Monday.

