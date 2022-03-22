Saskatchewan achieves new records in potash production, sales in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says new heights were reached in the potash sector last year as the province set new records in both sales and production.

A government release on Tuesday stated that production in 2021 was recorded at 14.2 million tonnes and the value of sales hit $7.6 billion.

“Saskatchewan continues to lead the world in the production of potash, which emits 50 per cent fewer emissions and is more sustainably produced here than in any jurisdiction in the world,” said Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre.

“Over the past 15 years, the Saskatchewan potash sector has committed more than $30 billion of investment in mine expansions and new projects. It directly employs some 6,000 people and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands more.”

The province noted that the completion of the Jansen potash mine ⁠— an announcement made by mining company BHP in August of 2021 ⁠— is a total investment of $12 billion.

It’s the single largest economic investment in the province’s history and is planned to be the largest potash-producing mine on the planet.

The government added that Saskatchewan is poised to achieve its objective to increase the annual value of potash sales to $9 billion well before 2030.

Saskatchewan’s potash sector usually accounts for approximately 30 per cent of world production from the province’s 10 mines.