Nutrien increasing potash production due to uncertainty in eastern Europe

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon-based Nutrien says it is increasing its potash production capability due to the uncertainty of potash supply from eastern Europe due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nutrien said production will increase by nearly one million tonnes to approximately 15 million tonnes in 2022.

Most of the additional volume will come in the second half of the year, the company said.

Read more: Nutrien searching for new CEO after Mayo Schmidt steps down

Canada is the world’s largest potash producer, but Russia and Belarus are also major exporters.

“The impacts of this conflict extend beyond eastern Europe as a disruption in supply of key agriculture, fertilizer and energy commodities could have implications for global food security,” Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s interim president and CEO, said in a release Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nutrien is responding to this period of unprecedented market uncertainty by safely expanding potash production to help provide our customers with the crop inputs they need.”

Potash production at Nutrien is expected to increase by nearly 20 per cent compared to 2020 and will account for more than 70 per cent of global production during this period, the company said in its release.

The company expects a small increase in its capital expenditures for 2022 and said it will hire additional employees at its mines in Saskatchewan.

“We continue to closely monitor market conditions and will evolve our long-term plans to ensure we utilize our assets in a safe and sustainable manner that benefits all our stakeholders,” Seitz said.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

4:16 Impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine on Saskatchewan’s economy Impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine on Saskatchewan’s economy – Mar 10, 2022