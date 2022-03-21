Menu

Crime

Toronto police appeal for witnesses to unprovoked assault and robbery

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 12:17 pm
Police released new security images Monday and appealed for witnesses. View image in full screen
Police released new security images Monday and appealed for witnesses. TPS/supplied

Toronto police are continuing to to appeal for help searching for a suspect in a robbery that took place in early February.

On Feb. 2, police responded to an assault call in the Danforth Avenue and Sibley Avenue area. The call took place at around 4:39 a.m., police said.

Read more: 2 boys charged after TTC operator assaulted at Toronto subway station: police

It is alleged that two suspects approached a 48-year-old man walking along Sibley Avenue. He was struck on the head with an unknown object, police said.

After the man fell to the ground, it is alleged the two assailants continued the “unprovoked assault.”

Police said the pair took the man’s backpack and fled the scene.

Investigators issued an initial public appeal on Feb. 22 and shared security images of a suspect.

Toronto police released security images in February View image in full screen
Toronto police released security images in February. TPS/supplied

The suspect is 20 to 25-years-old. He was wearing a green Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, a black winter vest and sweater, black pants and black shoes at the time of the attack, police said.

On Monday, police re-issued the appeal and repeated the alleged events. They released new security images that show the suspect.

Read more: Woman allegedly threatened drivers, pedestrians with a hammer in Toronto

Police urged anyone who recognized the man to contact them and warned the public he is believed to be “violent and dangerous”.

The public was advised not to approach him.

