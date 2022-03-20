2 boys charged after TTC operator assaulted at Toronto subway station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police said two boys have been arrested after a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) operator was assaulted in Toronto.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Toronto police said the alleged assault occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the Sheppard subway station.

Toronto paramedics said one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto police told Global News that two boys were arrested and each have been charged with mischief, interfering with property, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said the accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

According to police, officers are still seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the investigation.

Police initially said six people were involved in the alleged assault, however, officers told Global News that the force now believes only four people took part in the incident.

