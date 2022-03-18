Menu

Crime

Woman allegedly threatened drivers, pedestrians with a hammer in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 5:27 pm
Police say they are looking to the public for help in identifying this woman. View image in full screen
Police say they are looking to the public for help in identifying this woman. Handout / Toronto Police

Police are investigating after a woman allegedly threatened various people with a hammer in Toronto on Thursday.

Toronto police said that at around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault with a weapon in the area of Woodward and Eastern avenues.

Police said a woman approached a group of people and threatened them with a hammer before fleeing on foot westbound on Queen Street.

Read more: Suspect in 2019 Toronto murder taken into custody in Minnesota: police

The woman then “continued to threaten drivers and pedestrians with a hammer” in the area of Queen and Leslie streets, police said.

She was described as being between 35 and 40 years old with light brown hair in a ponytail. Police said she was wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, black sneakers with white soles and was carrying a black backpack and a beige winter jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police say they are looking to identify this suspect. View image in full screen
Police say they are looking to identify this suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagassault with a weapon tagThreat taghammer threat tagWoman threatens people with hammer Toronto tag

