Woman allegedly threatened drivers, pedestrians with a hammer in Toronto

Police are investigating after a woman allegedly threatened various people with a hammer in Toronto on Thursday.

Toronto police said that at around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault with a weapon in the area of Woodward and Eastern avenues.

Police said a woman approached a group of people and threatened them with a hammer before fleeing on foot westbound on Queen Street.

The woman then “continued to threaten drivers and pedestrians with a hammer” in the area of Queen and Leslie streets, police said.

She was described as being between 35 and 40 years old with light brown hair in a ponytail. Police said she was wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, black sneakers with white soles and was carrying a black backpack and a beige winter jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Police say they are looking to identify this suspect. Handout / Toronto Police