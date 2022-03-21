Contract negotiations could disrupt Belleville, Ont. transit services

Send this page to someone via email

Transit riders in the Friendly City may soon need to find another mode of transportation.

City transit workers are currently in negotiations with the City of Belleville on a new collective agreement.

Unifor Local 1839 represents Belleville’s bus operators.

In a news release, the city said it is hopeful that a settlement can be negotiated, but has requested a Ministry of Labour mediator specialist to help both sides.

The city says it hopes to avoid a work stoppage on April 1.

“We value and appreciate the City of Belleville’s Bus Operators as well as the taxpayers who ultimately fund their salaries and benefits,” Mayor Mitch Panciuk said.

“The City’s bargaining team will continue to focus its efforts on achieving a tentative agreement that is fair to employees and City of Belleville taxpayers.”

“We recommend transit users plan ahead and make alternative arrangements now for their upcoming transportation needs,” he added.

Unifor has requested the Ministry of Labour issue a “no board” notice, which paves the way for a strike or lockout on April 1.