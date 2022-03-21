Belleville family involved in deadly Florida crash

Send this page to someone via email

A March break trip to Florida ended in tragedy for a prominent Belleville family over the weekend.

Belleville lawyer Pieter Kort, his wife, and four children were driving in a van through an intersection at around 6 a.m. Saturday in Clay County when their vehicle was struck from behind by a cement truck and pushed into the back of an SUV.

According to media reports, two of the girls, who were 10 and 13 years old were killed.

A 16-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman are in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy and 43-year-old man, identified as Pieter Kort, were also seriously injured.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the family and as of Monday morning, it has raised just under $251,000.