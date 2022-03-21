Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Belleville family involved in deadly Florida crash

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 9:16 am
The Kort family of Belleville were involved in a fatal collision while returning from a trip to Florida. View image in full screen
The Kort family of Belleville were involved in a fatal collision while returning from a trip to Florida. Facebook.

A March break trip to Florida ended in tragedy for a prominent Belleville family over the weekend.

Belleville lawyer Pieter Kort, his wife, and four children were driving in a van through an intersection at around 6 a.m. Saturday in Clay County when their vehicle was struck from behind by a cement truck and pushed into the back of an SUV.

According to media reports, two of the girls, who were 10 and 13 years old were killed.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. manufacturing plant announces plans to expand

A 16-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman are in critical condition.

Trending Stories

A 15-year-old boy and 43-year-old man, identified as Pieter Kort, were also seriously injured.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston area man identified as victim in workplace accident' Kingston area man identified as victim in workplace accident
Kingston area man identified as victim in workplace accident

A Gofundme page has been set up for the family and as of Monday morning, it has raised just under $251,000.

Florida tagDeath tagCar crash tagFatal tagBelleville tagClay County tagpieter kort tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers