Whitby man faces impaired driving charge following fatal crash north of Port Hope: OPP

A Whitby, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving following a fatal crash just north of Port Hope early Saturday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 1:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of an eastbound vehicle that had left Wright Road and struck a hydro pole and tree just east of County Road 10, about 20 kilometres north of Port Hope, near the hamlet of Campbellcroft.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday morning, OPP identified the victim as Daniel Nicholas Thomson, 32, of Campbellcroft.

The driver — Mathieu Richard, 31, of Whitby — has been charged with impaired driving causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on April 6.