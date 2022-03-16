Driver found unresponsive in vehicle at Peterborough intersection: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Curve Lake First Nation, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. officers attended the intersection of King Street and George Street South where a vehicle was reportedly stopped at a green light and the driver appeared to be asleep at the steering wheel.

Police say officers found the driver unresponsive in a car which was running. After several attempts, the driver responded and turned off the vehicle. Officers determined the driver was under the influence.

A 25-year-old man from Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 5.