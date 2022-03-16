Menu

Crime

Driver found unresponsive in vehicle at Peterborough intersection: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 11:24 am
Peterborough police say they found an unresponsive driver with the vehicle still running at an intersection on March 16, 2022.
Peterborough police say they found an unresponsive driver with the vehicle still running at an intersection on March 16, 2022. File / Getty Images

A Curve Lake First Nation, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. officers attended the intersection of King Street and George Street South where a vehicle was reportedly stopped at a green light and the driver appeared to be asleep at the steering wheel.

Peterborough police make 3 impaired driving arrests on Sunday

Police say officers found the driver unresponsive in a car which was running. After several attempts, the driver responded and turned off the vehicle. Officers determined the driver was under the influence.

A 25-year-old man from Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 5.

