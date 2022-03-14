Peterborough police make 3 impaired driving arrests on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough made a trio of impaired driving-related arrests on Sunday.

Two of the incidents occurred around 1:30 a.m.

In one incident, an officer on patrol was alerted by a driver’s horn about a vehicle speeding northbound on one-way southbound George Street. The vehicle was stopped along Brock Street and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

A 28-year-old Newmarket woman was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven day vehicle impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

In the other incident, police say an officer on patrol in the area of King and Aylmer streets saw a vehicle speeding and travelling erratically.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and noticed signs of impairment.

A 30-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

Parking lot collision

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a car that had pulled out of a parking lot and collided with another vehicle in the area of Charlotte and George streets.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and say the driver showed signs of impairment. However, the driver was unable to provide a breath sample, police said.

A 35-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, failure to surrender a licence, starting from a parked position not in safety and failure to notify a change of address (two counts).

She was also issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven day vehicle impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 13.