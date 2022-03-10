‘My favourite person’: family mourns victim of fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a 26-year-old Tillsonburg, Ont., man killed in a crash earlier this week is remembering him as someone who loved the outdoors and who could make everyone laugh.

Police have identified Wyatt Chambers as the passenger who was ejected from a moving vehicle and then fatally struck by that same vehicle Tuesday night on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg.

“We’re getting through it. I think we’re all in shock,” Chambers’ sister, Mylee Gunby, told Global News.

Gunby said her younger brother was the youngest of 11 cousins and “the baby of the family.”

“He was just everybody’s favourite. … Everybody was just always happy when we were around him.”

Story continues below advertisement

She added that his niece and nephews will miss him so much.

View image in full screen Wyatt Chambers with one of his nephews. supplied by Mylee Gunby

One of her favourite childhood memories of him was when he received a dirt bike for Christmas and rode it through the house.

“It was under the Christmas tree and we came downstairs and my dad said, ‘Wyatt, don’t touch your dirt bike until we get in there.’ Well, by the time my dad said that, Wyatt was already starting up the dirt bike and ran it out the back door of the house,” she laughed.

Gunby said her brother loved to be outdoors, fishing and logging with their father and her other brother.

View image in full screen Gunby said Wyatt Chambers, right, was the baby of the family. supplied by Mylee Gunby

He was also impossible to be mad at, she said, because he’d always make you laugh.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was so funny. He knew how to get on your nerves, but you just couldn’t be mad at him,” she said.

“He was my favourite person. I’m just going to miss him so much that he’s gone. And I think we all just have to remember everything that he’s brought to our lives and that he’s such a good person.”

Oxford OPP said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday and that the driver initially left the area but later returned.

Kyle Cuthburt, 24, of Langton, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death, and impaired driving.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham