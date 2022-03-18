Menu

Entertainment

Dolly Parton to remain as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee despite request for removal

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 11:47 am
Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton, the much-beloved country singer and icon, will remain as a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite her request to be removed from consideration.

This Thursday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shared a statement on Twitter, responding to Parton, 76, who asked to have her name eliminated from the running.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame wrote.

“From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music,” the statement read. “It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.

“Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The Rock Hall claims Parton’s nomination, along with 16 other artists also in the running this year, was sent to 1,200 general ballot voters, “the majority of whom are artists themselves.”

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the statement concluded.

Earlier this week, Parton posted a statement of her own to social media, asking to have her name withdrawn.

“Dolly here! Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” wrote Parton.

“I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton also wrote that while she hopes the Rock Hall will understand, and that the nomination has inspired her to create “a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future.”

This is Parton’s first nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She was nominated alongside other artists including Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine and Carly Simon.

