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Holiday hosting has a way of sneaking up on you, and a few thoughtful home updates can elevate your home when friends and family come over. From a prettier place to hang guests’ coats to plush towels, servingware and living room touches that invite everyone to linger after dinner, these 13 finds will help you get prepped for the season. Read on to make all your guests swoon, with luxe finds from Quince, chic details from Aesop, gorgeous wooden pieces from Article and more.

Entryway: make a grand entrance

Decorative 3-Bow Shaped Metal Wall Hooks These bow-shaped metal wall hooks add extra hanging space for your guests while looking pretty enough to double as wall art. $84.99 at Wayfair ($109.99)

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Cassie 56 Inch Bench - Smoked Oak and Taupe Chenille The Cassie bench pairs smoked oak with taupe chenille for a rich finish. Style it in your entryway to give guests a chic place to pause when they arrive. $649 at Article

Glass Console Table With its walnut finish, airy glass top, and playful conical legs, this mid-century modern table is the perfect little entry-way table. It’s ready to hold both your coffee and favourite décor. $159.99 on Amazon

Amazon Basics Velvet Suit Hangers Keep a few extra hangers on hand for guests’ coats and jackets during holiday gatherings. These slim black velvet hangers have a non-slip finish to keep everything in place without taking up too much closet space. $28.49 on Amazon

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Dining room: dinner party details

The Culinary Council Bundle Make room for long dinners and lingering conversations with this stately dining set, pairing a sculptural smoked oak table with generously cushioned chairs. The extendable design accommodates extra guests, making it a striking centrepiece for your next dinner party. $4438 at Article (was $4771)

62 Inch Rattan Sideboard Buffet Cabinet If you love a light finish, this oak sideboard pairs a sun-washed finish with modern woven rattan doors. Stock it with servingware and linens before your next dinner party, then style the top with a vase of fresh flowers or a curated drinks display. $344.98 at Walmart (was $501.98)

Gia Minimalist 6 Piece Serving Utensil Set Give your hosting table an upscale look with this six-piece serving utensil set, featuring a brushed gold finish. The stainless steel collection includes serving spoons, forks, a ladle and a cake server for everything from passing side dishes to serving dessert. $220.00 at Quince

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Living room: create a welcoming space

Margot Washable Rug The Margot rug’s neutral, modern pattern makes it an easy fit for the living room, with it’s artistic lines and soft texture. It’s also machine washable and family- and pet-friendly, so you don’t have to worry as much about spills when guests come over. $295 at Cozey

Bouclair Medium Brown Violeta Plaid Decorative Pillow Give your living room a winter refresh with this embroidered tree pillow, pairing a classic plaid pattern with a woodland-inspired motif. Its cozy rich brown palette sets the scene for guests to gather after dinner. $39.99 at Walmart

Bouclair Off White Lexie Faux Fur Throw 50x60 in An off-white faux fur throw adds a dose of glamour to your living room, draped over a sofa or armchair. It’s an inviting finishing touch, with a plush feel that’s perfect for settling in. $52.48 at Walmart (was $69.99)

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Guest bathroom: Add hotel-inspired details

Turkish Ultra Plush Hand Towel (Set of 2) There’s something ultra-luxe about soft, fresh towels. Made from long-staple Turkish cotton, this hand towel set of two is an easy upgrade that will give your guests a spa-like experience. $40.00 at Quince

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, Gentle Cleansing Hand Soap Aesop’s Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash gently cleanses without drying out the skin, leaving hands scented with fresh notes of mandarin rind, rosemary and lavender. With its cult-favourite formulas and understated packaging, Aesop is a designer-worthy addition to your guest bathroom. $58 on Amazon

Floral Silhouette Toilet Brush Turn an everyday necessity into a functional decor piece with this floral silhouette toilet brush. Its matte resin finish and romantic design bring a softer look to an often-overlooked bathroom essential. $25.00 at Simons

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