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Holiday hosting has a way of sneaking up on you, and a few thoughtful home updates can elevate your home when friends and family come over. From a prettier place to hang guests’ coats to plush towels, servingware and living room touches that invite everyone to linger after dinner, these 13 finds will help you get prepped for the season. Read on to make all your guests swoon, with luxe finds from Quince, chic details from Aesop, gorgeous wooden pieces from Article and more.
Keep a few extra hangers on hand for guests’ coats and jackets during holiday gatherings. These slim black velvet hangers have a non-slip finish to keep everything in place without taking up too much closet space.
Make room for long dinners and lingering conversations with this stately dining set, pairing a sculptural smoked oak table with generously cushioned chairs. The extendable design accommodates extra guests, making it a striking centrepiece for your next dinner party.
If you love a light finish, this oak sideboard pairs a sun-washed finish with modern woven rattan doors. Stock it with servingware and linens before your next dinner party, then style the top with a vase of fresh flowers or a curated drinks display.
Give your hosting table an upscale look with this six-piece serving utensil set, featuring a brushed gold finish. The stainless steel collection includes serving spoons, forks, a ladle and a cake server for everything from passing side dishes to serving dessert.
The Margot rug’s neutral, modern pattern makes it an easy fit for the living room, with it’s artistic lines and soft texture. It’s also machine washable and family- and pet-friendly, so you don’t have to worry as much about spills when guests come over.
Give your living room a winter refresh with this embroidered tree pillow, pairing a classic plaid pattern with a woodland-inspired motif. Its cozy rich brown palette sets the scene for guests to gather after dinner.
Aesop’s Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash gently cleanses without drying out the skin, leaving hands scented with fresh notes of mandarin rind, rosemary and lavender. With its cult-favourite formulas and understated packaging, Aesop is a designer-worthy addition to your guest bathroom.
Turn an everyday necessity into a functional decor piece with this floral silhouette toilet brush. Its matte resin finish and romantic design bring a softer look to an often-overlooked bathroom essential.
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