Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Adrian Holmes talks playing the new Uncle Phil on ‘Bel-Air’

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 3:49 pm
Click to play video: '‘Bel-Air’ actor Adrian Holmes on playing Uncle Phil, getting Will Smith ‘stamp of approval’' ‘Bel-Air’ actor Adrian Holmes on playing Uncle Phil, getting Will Smith ‘stamp of approval’
Canadian actor Adrian Holmes talks to Global News about playing Philip (Uncle Phil) Banks on ‘Bel-Air’ – a reboot of the ‘90s classic ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ – and how he has received Will Smith’s “stamp of approval.”
Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil on 'Bel-Air' View image in full screen
Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks in ‘Bel-Air.’. Tyler Golden/Peacock

Welsh-Canadian actor Adrian Holmes couldn’t be more thrilled or honoured to be taking on iconic TV character Uncle Phil, previously played by the late James Avery.

Uncle Phil is the beloved patriarch of the Banks family, the central focus of ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, remodelled and reimagined as new series Bel-Air.

Story continues below advertisement
Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil on 'Bel-Air' View image in full screen
Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks on ‘Bel-Air.’. Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The 2022 version of the show may share the same basic premise as the original show, but it varies in every single other way — it’s incredibly dramatic with a dark edge, and as we follow young Will Smith (Jabari Banks) as he moves from Philadelphia to live with his wealthy relatives in Bel-Air, Calif., it’s immediately clear that this is no sitcom.

Trending Stories

Read more: Arnold Schwarzenegger makes impassioned plea to Russians — ‘This is an illegal war’

Holmes fits into the role of Uncle Phil so seamlessly, with his manicured beard, fierce glare and powerful energy, that it’s no wonder series co-executive producer and original star Will Smith gave him his seal of approval after his audition.

Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz sat down with Holmes on a quick Zoom call to see how he came to the role and how he’s feeling now that Bel-Air is out there.

Story continues below advertisement

You can catch ‘Bel-Air’ on Showcase at 9 p.m. ET on Mondays, or stream the latest episodes at Showcase.ca.

Global News and Showcase are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bel Air tagAdrian Holmes tagadrian holmes bel-air tagadrian holmes interview tagadrian holmes uncle phil tagbel-air canada tagbel-air interview tagbel-air showcase tagbel-air uncle phil tagnew uncle phil taguncle phil actor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers