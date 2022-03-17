Life-threatening injuries reported after man struck by vehicle in south London: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in south London Wednesday night, police said.

The collision occurred in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Elmwood Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

Few details have been released, but police said a male pedestrian was taken from the scene by paramedics. All those involved remained at the scene, police said.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Wharncliffe Road was closed to traffic for investigation but has since reopened.