Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London Ont., police seize multiple guns, drugs, ammunition on Proudfoot Lane

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 4:00 pm
London police say two Londoners are facing multiple charges in relation to guns and drugs bust on Proudfoot Lane Wednesday.
London police say two Londoners are facing multiple charges in relation to guns and drugs bust on Proudfoot Lane Wednesday. Via London Police Servince

London police say two Londoners are facing multiple charges in relation to a guns and drugs bust on Proudfoot Lane Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police for the LPS guns and gangs section as well as canine unit and other departments executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Proudfoot Lane.

Among the items sold include a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and a Remington 870 ‘Super Mag’ sawed-off shotgun, as well as $19,600 worth of suspected cocaine and $1,890 in suspected methamphetamine, as well as various ammunition and other drugs.

Read more: Ontario investing $28M into training programs for workers entering skilled trades to combat shortage

As a result of the investigation, Curtis Daniel Oliver, 31, and Morgan Longhurst-Fisher, 32, both of London, are facing multiple firearms-related offences, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say Oliver is also facing two counts of possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Both are expected to appear in Lond

Click to play video: 'Docs show alleged London, ON attacker may have accessed ‘dark web’' Docs show alleged London, ON attacker may have accessed ‘dark web’
Docs show alleged London, ON attacker may have accessed ‘dark web’

on court later Wednesday.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont taglps tagdrugs seized tagGuns Seized tagguns and drugs tagLondon Police Servince taglondon police guns and drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers