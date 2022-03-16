London Ont., police seize multiple guns, drugs, ammunition on Proudfoot Lane

Send this page to someone via email

London police say two Londoners are facing multiple charges in relation to a guns and drugs bust on Proudfoot Lane Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police for the LPS guns and gangs section as well as canine unit and other departments executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Proudfoot Lane.

Among the items sold include a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and a Remington 870 ‘Super Mag’ sawed-off shotgun, as well as $19,600 worth of suspected cocaine and $1,890 in suspected methamphetamine, as well as various ammunition and other drugs.

As a result of the investigation, Curtis Daniel Oliver, 31, and Morgan Longhurst-Fisher, 32, both of London, are facing multiple firearms-related offences, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Oliver is also facing two counts of possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Both are expected to appear in Lond

2:11 Docs show alleged London, ON attacker may have accessed ‘dark web’ Docs show alleged London, ON attacker may have accessed ‘dark web’

on court later Wednesday.