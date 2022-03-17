Armed assault in Ahuntsic sends 1 man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody after a fight broke out between two men in an apartment early Thursday morning in Ahuntsic, police say.

At around midnight a call was made to 911 after a fight broke out in an apartment located in a residential building on Fleury Street near the corner of Saint-Hubert.

Read more: Montreal teen in critical condition after stabbing during fight near high school

First responders found the victim, a 24-year-old man, who had been stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object.

He was conscious and taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect, also a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning by investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not identified a motive for the attack.