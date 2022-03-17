Menu

Crime

Armed assault in Ahuntsic sends 1 man to hospital

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 7:40 am
An armed assault in Ahuntsic sends one man to hospital. Thursday, March 17, 2022. View image in full screen
An armed assault in Ahuntsic sends one man to hospital. Thursday, March 17, 2022. TVA

One man is in custody after a fight broke out between two men in an apartment early Thursday morning in Ahuntsic, police say.

At around midnight a call was made to 911 after a fight broke out in an apartment located in a residential building on Fleury Street near the corner of Saint-Hubert.

First responders found the victim, a 24-year-old man, who had been stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object.

He was conscious and taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect, also a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning by investigators.

Police have not identified a motive for the attack.

