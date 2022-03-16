Cold case: Squamish RCMP seek tips in historic murder of retired teacher

Squamish RCMP are renewing a call for tips in a cold case, ahead of the 32nd anniversary of a retired school teacher’s brutal murder.
Kathleen Vauden Kermode, known as “Kay,” was stabbed to death in her Sunset Beach home at some time in the night between March 17 and March 18, 1990.
Even though so much time has passed, we still seek closure and wonder just what happened to our Aunt Kay,” Kermode’s niece said in a statement through Squamish RCMP.
We are grateful the police are still searching for answers and hopeful that something will come to light to assist the investigation.
RCMP say the 73-year-old’s killer climbed to her raised deck, where they entered her home through a sliding glass door. The suspect stabbed her several times, before rummaging through her purse and stealing her green 1982 VW Jetta.
The killer abandoned the vehicle in the roadway where a neighbour spotted it and called police when they couldn’t get in touch with Kermode.
Mounties say they’ve received numerous tips in the three decades since Kermode’s murder, but that they still have not been able to determine a motive.
Investigators say Kermode, a former teacher with the West Vancouver School District, had remained socially active and followed theatre and politics.
“She was a victim in every sense of the word,” Cpl. Ashley MacKay said in a media release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
Comments