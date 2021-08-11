Police seek clues in identifying man whose remains were found in Anmore, B.C. in 1994

Send this page to someone via email

Skeletal remains found in 1994 in Anmore, near Port Moody, have remained unidentified since their discovery.

But Coquitlam RCMP is hoping that will change now with enhanced media and social media opportunities available.

The man’s body was found on Feb. 7, 1994, and the investigation determined his death likely happened in the early spring of 1993. His death was not deemed suspicious but police are hoping to provide the man’s family with closure.

The man is described as Caucasian, between 25 and 40 years old, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with brown hair and a pronounced jaw.

The clothing and items found with the remains include a navy blue baseball hat with “LORIS AZZARO PARIS” written in silver letters (French designer), a navy blue bag with beige trim, buckle and “Nikon” printed on it (camera bag), black high top Nike running shoe (Size 9.5, regular production basketball-style shoe), a black T-shirt from The Romantics in Heat Tour, and a windbreaker jacket (full zipper, black on the lower half, green on the upper half, and yellow on arms).

There are currently just under 200 unsolved unidentified human remains cases in B.C.

Anyone who has information that may help identify this man is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).