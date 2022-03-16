SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘It’s something we have to do’: N.S. COVID-19 unit workers respond to eased restrictions

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 3:53 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston gestures as he heads from a COVID-19 briefing in Halifax on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston gestures as he heads from a COVID-19 briefing in Halifax on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

Bev Dixon says if another wave of COVID-19 hits Nova Scotia, Halifax’s inpatient unit will be ready.

“It’s a little scary,” said Dixon, who works as the health service manager in the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre COVID-19 unit. “But I think that we’re also prepared.”

Dixon has been working in the COVID-19 unit ever since the first patient with the virus came into the hospital. Having now been through four waves of COVID, she says it’s important to never let your guard down.

“Every day things would change,” she said. “We’d learn one thing and the next day it would change, and then the next day it would change again.

“These things changed every day and people were really resilient.”

Read more: A rare look inside Halifax’s COVID-19 inpatient unit, and the lessons they’ve learned

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia is set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, including masking and social distancing mandates. Premier Tim Houston has said the province is ready to “make gradual changes” with “confidence.”

During the announcement on Feb. 23, Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said more people are being discharged from hospital than those being admitted, and outbreaks in vulnerable settings have decreased.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'A look inside Halifax’s COVID-19 inpatient unit' A look inside Halifax’s COVID-19 inpatient unit
A look inside Halifax’s COVID-19 inpatient unit

Despite the incoming changes, many of the restrictions at the QEII Health Sciences Centre are expected to remain the same. Some front-line workers in the COVID-19 inpatient unit say they’re nervous about the potential uptick in admissions, but they’re approaching next week with cautious optimism.

“As we see vaccination rates increasing, and certainly we’ve done quite well with that here in Nova Scotia, it takes that uncertainty piece aside,” said Dr. Christy Bussey, head of Halifax’s COVID-19 Inpatient Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yes we’re feeling exhausted, but we don’t feel the same degree of stress or strain with each wave, because we’ve done it.”

“We have a really good, close-knit team work here, not just specific on the COVID unit but my colleagues as well,” said Maria Collier, a clinical nurse educator within Halifax’s COVID-19 unit.

“It’s been marvelous to see how well the collaboration has been from all health-care professionals.”

Read more: N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21, proof of vaccination gone Feb. 28

As for Dixon, she says even though restrictions are being lifted, it doesn’t mean the pandemic’s over.

“I think we’re going to live with COVID,” she said. “I think we’re going to see a little bump in numbers because of that.

“I know I’m going to be careful.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNova Scotia tagHalifax tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagGlobal News at 6 Halifax tagdr. robert strang tagER taghalifax infirmary tagEased restrictions tagCOVID inpatient unit tagCOVID unit tagDr. Christy Bussey tagHi tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers