Health

N.S. premier, top doctor to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 9:20 am
Click to play video: 'Businesses react as New Brunswick enters Level 1 of winter action plan' Businesses react as New Brunswick enters Level 1 of winter action plan
It’s Day 1 at Level 1 of New Brunswick’s winter action plan to curb the spread of COVID-19. It’s the least restrictive level of the action plan, and as Travis Fortnum reports, it’s good news for businesses.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

As of Tuesday, there were 53 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 12 in intensive care.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports three new deaths related to COVID-19, two hospital admissions

On Feb. 14, Nova Scotia entered the first phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan. The next phase, which will include increased gathering limits and further loosened restrictions, is supposed to begin about a month after entering the first phase.

With the first phase, informal gathering limits have increased to 25 and all border restrictions have been lifted.

The province has previously said moving on to the next phase will depend on epidemiology, hospitalizations, case activity in long-term care and employee absenteeism.

Masks will continue to be required in indoor public places throughout the first two phases and proof of vaccination will continue to be required for discretionary activities. These restrictions might continue in the third phase, depending on the epidemiology.

