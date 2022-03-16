Menu

Canada

City of Winnipeg crews ramping up pothole repairs

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Pothole Season in Winnipeg' Pothole Season in Winnipeg
WATCH: Global's Corey Callaghan looks at how Winnipeg crews will be tackling potholes.

As the temperatures finally reach spring-like conditions, City of Winnipeg crews will be aiming to deal with an annual headache — potholes.

Officials said crews started to fill potholes at the start of March and will continue to ramp up operations as the temperatures climb and snow melts.

Public works will be working to fix potholes on a priority system.

This will be similar to snow clearing, where streets like Portage Avenue and Pembina Highway will see repairs first.

Read more: Cast your votes – What’s the worst road in Manitoba?

Crews will then eventually make their way to residential streets.

How busy the season will be really depends on how temperatures swing over the next little while.

Temperatures rising and falling in an extreme manner trigger a lot of the pesky potholes, with crews filling about 170,000 annually.

For comparison, the City of Toronto and City of Montreal have similar averages when it comes to pothole repairs.

Read more: Rod Stewart fills potholes near his home ‘because no one can be bothered to do it’

If your vehicle is damaged by a pothole, your best bet is to contact Manitoba Public Insurance and file a claim.

You can do it directly with the City, but you will be more responsible for filling out the required paperwork.

You can notify the city of trouble spots by contacting 311.

Click to play video: 'Is this the worst year ever for potholes in Edmonton?' Is this the worst year ever for potholes in Edmonton?
Is this the worst year ever for potholes in Edmonton? – Mar 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
