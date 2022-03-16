City of Winnipeg crews ramping up pothole repairs

Send this page to someone via email

As the temperatures finally reach spring-like conditions, City of Winnipeg crews will be aiming to deal with an annual headache — potholes.

Officials said crews started to fill potholes at the start of March and will continue to ramp up operations as the temperatures climb and snow melts.

Public works will be working to fix potholes on a priority system.

This will be similar to snow clearing, where streets like Portage Avenue and Pembina Highway will see repairs first.

Crews will then eventually make their way to residential streets.

How busy the season will be really depends on how temperatures swing over the next little while.

Temperatures rising and falling in an extreme manner trigger a lot of the pesky potholes, with crews filling about 170,000 annually.

For comparison, the City of Toronto and City of Montreal have similar averages when it comes to pothole repairs.

If your vehicle is damaged by a pothole, your best bet is to contact Manitoba Public Insurance and file a claim.

You can do it directly with the City, but you will be more responsible for filling out the required paperwork.

You can notify the city of trouble spots by contacting 311.

