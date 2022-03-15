Rod Stewart fills potholes near his home ‘because no one can be bothered to do it’

Send this page to someone via email

Sir Rod Stewart, concerned about what potholes might do to his luxury car, is taking matters into his own hands.

The rock ‘n’ roll legend, 77, took to the street near his Essex County, England home to shovel gravel into potholes “because no one can be bothered to do it.”

He’s been sharing his volunteer civic maintenance efforts on his Instagram account.

“People are bashing their cars up,” he said in a video earlier this week. “The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all, so me and the boys thought we’d come do it ourselves.”

“We are filling in the holes ourselves while millions and millions of pounds are being spent on the M11,” he added, referencing a nearby highway.

Clad in a yellow safety vest, green sneakers and a tracksuit, he can be seen shovelling gravel out of the back of a truck with a bunch of his “mates.”

“Working for a living. Filling holes is good for the soul!” he captioned the videos.

To be fair, the road looks to be in terrible shape. Numerous potholes are connected by deep pools of water.

However, local politicians are discouraging community members from making their own repairs to the road.

“You can’t take matters into your own hands,” Lee Scott, cabinet member for highways maintenance at Essex County council, said. “People must always report potholes to the council and we will fix anything that’s dangerous.”

The leader of Essex County council, Kevin Bentley, told the BBC the road “wasn’t the condition it should be in.”

He said the road has since been inspected since Stewart’s video was posted and that maintenance to the road will begin in April, with resurfacing to be done in July.