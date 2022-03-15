Menu

Health

Halifax updates COVID-19 protocols for municipal services

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians excited as March Break travel rebounds' Nova Scotians excited as March Break travel rebounds
As Atlantic schools head to March Break—always a popular week for families to get away— travel disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic is finally making a rebound. Alicia Draus reports.

Halifax has released its changes to COVID-19 protocols for municipal services when the province lifts all restrictions on March 21.

In a release, Halifax Regional Municipality said its mandatory mask policy will no longer be in effect. However, wearing a mask while indoors and while using Halifax Transit is “recommended.”

Read more: N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21, proof of vaccination gone Feb. 28

Buses and Access-a-Buses will keep the polycarbonate shields behind the drivers. As well, “regular sanitization of high-traffic areas” will continue.

“Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are reminded not to use any transit service until their health returns to normal,” the municipality noted.

Regional Council meetings will return to an in-person format as of March 22. Other meetings, however, may continue virtually.

Phase 3 of Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 reopening plan means there will be no gathering limits, social distancing or mask restrictions. Some restrictions may remain in high-risk settings, including continuing care.

Read more: As N.S. lifts restrictions, what to do if you have COVID-19 and how to test

The province’s proof-of-vaccination policy has been scrapped since Feb. 28 for non-essential activities.

The majority of civil servants who were placed on leave in November 2021 for refusing to be vaccinated will be able to return to work. 

Click to play video: 'Staffing shortage concerns at restaurants as N.S. loosens COVID-19 restrictions' Staffing shortage concerns at restaurants as N.S. loosens COVID-19 restrictions
Staffing shortage concerns at restaurants as N.S. loosens COVID-19 restrictions – Mar 7, 2022

 

