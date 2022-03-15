Halifax updates COVID-19 protocols for municipal services

Halifax has released its changes to COVID-19 protocols for municipal services when the province lifts all restrictions on March 21.
In a release, Halifax Regional Municipality said its mandatory mask policy will no longer be in effect. However, wearing a mask while indoors and while using Halifax Transit is “recommended.”
Buses and Access-a-Buses will keep the polycarbonate shields behind the drivers. As well, “regular sanitization of high-traffic areas” will continue.
“Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are reminded not to use any transit service until their health returns to normal,” the municipality noted.
Regional Council meetings will return to an in-person format as of March 22. Other meetings, however, may continue virtually.
Phase 3 of Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 reopening plan means there will be no gathering limits, social distancing or mask restrictions. Some restrictions may remain in high-risk settings, including continuing care.
The province’s proof-of-vaccination policy has been scrapped since Feb. 28 for non-essential activities.
The majority of civil servants who were placed on leave in November 2021 for refusing to be vaccinated will be able to return to work.
