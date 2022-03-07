As N.S. lifts restrictions, what to do if you have COVID-19 and how to test

Send this page to someone via email

As Nova Scotia enters Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday, some changes are happening to testing and close contact protocols.

This is ahead of the province’s plan to lift all restrictions, including mask mandates, in two weeks.

“Epidemiology is improving and restrictions are gradually lifting, but the pandemic is not over and we need to continue to evolve our testing strategy,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, in a statement on March 4.

Among the changes, people who test positive will no longer have to notify contacts outside of their homes. As well, those who live with a positive case no longer have to isolate or get tested, so long as there are no symptoms.

“Through the Omicron wave, rapid tests were used mainly to diagnose COVID-19 among close contacts and people with symptoms. We are now encouraging Nova Scotians to also use rapid tests as a way to help protect vulnerable people in our communities as we move toward a state of living with COVID-19,” Strang said.

But the changes come with a caveat.

There’s no guarantee virus activity won’t change again in the future, and that’s why Strang said health officials — and Nova Scotians — need to be prepared.

“I think even if we move away from not having everybody tested, we always have to be cognizant,” he said during the latest COVID-19 briefing on Feb. 24.

“We don’t know what the fall might bring. So even if we stand down things, we still have to remember that and have processes in place to be able to stand them back up quickly if it is necessary.”

Here is the guidance from the province on COVID-19 protocols, as of March 7.

What to do if you have symptoms

People who live with a positive case, and who develop symptoms themselves, need to isolate and to test immediately. A second test should be taken 72 hours later.

If using rapid tests at home, a third test is required 48 hours after the second.

“People can leave isolation if all tests are negative, symptoms are improving and they’ve had no fever for 24 hours,” the province noted in a news release.

People who do not live with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and who develop symptoms themselves, also need to isolate and test immediately. If using a rapid test, a second test 48 hours after the first is required.

Anyone who tests positive with a rapid test and wants to confirm that result with a PCR test can now have access to it. Previously, labs were too inundated and only had a specific list of people who qualified for PCR testing.

People can leave isolation if all tests are negative, symptoms are “improving” and there is no fever for 24 hours.

It is important to note that anyone who is within 90 days of recovering from a confirmed case of COVID-19 is not required to test or isolate.

“If they develop symptoms during that period, they should still stay home because they are sick with something (such as a cold or flu) and should avoid spreading it to others,” the province said.

Where to find tests

Rapid tests are still available at community pop-up sites, family resource centres and some libraries.

Those who have symptoms or are household contacts and want to get tested can continue to fill in the online self-assessment form to book a PCR test.

How long to isolate if you have COVID-19

Anyone who tests positive will need to isolate for seven days from when their symptoms began, regardless of age or vaccination status.

If there were no symptoms, the isolation period begins on the date of the positive test.

People can stop isolating on the eighth day as long as they don’t have symptoms or “symptoms are improving” and there has been no fever for 24 hours.

Telling contacts, and their isolation

Nova Scotians are no longer required to notify contacts outside their homes if they test positive for COVID-19.

Contacts with no symptoms do not need to isolate or test. They are asked to monitor for symptoms, however.

Contacts who do have symptoms and lives with the person who tested positive should isolate and test immediately. Then do a test 72 hours later. If using a rapid test, a third test 48 hours after the second is needed.

