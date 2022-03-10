Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia government workers who refused COVID 19 shot can return to work March 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia removes proof of vaccination requirement starting Feb. 28' COVID-19: Nova Scotia removes proof of vaccination requirement starting Feb. 28
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced on Wednesday the removal of the proof of vaccination requirement on Feb. 28. He said it has “served its purpose” and it was meant only as a temporary measure – Feb 23, 2022

Public sector employees in non-high risk areas who refused to be vaccinated under Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 mandates can return to the job when all remaining public health restrictions are lifted.

Colton LeBlanc, the minister responsible for the Public Service Commission, confirmed following a cabinet meeting today that 84 civil servants can go back to work March 21 when restrictions including the indoor mask requirement for public spaces are dropped.

Read more: Nova Scotia in talks to let workers who refused vaccination back on the job

However, Health Minister Michelle Thompson says there are no plans to allow unvaccinated health employees to return to work.

Currently, being vaccinated for COVID-19 is a condition of employment by Nova Scotia’s health authority, including for all new hires.

In early December the province reported that more than 1,000 public sector and government workers had been placed on unpaid leave, including 963 workers in front-line health care, continuing care, education and corrections.

LeBlanc says a number of civil servants who were initially placed on leave were allowed to return to work after getting vaccinated, although he couldn’t give a specific number.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month' Nova Scotia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month
Nova Scotia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month – Feb 23, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
