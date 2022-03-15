Menu

Health

KHSC receives $1M in funding for eating disorders program

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 9:58 am
KHSC has received $1 million in funding to develop an eating disorder support program. View image in full screen
KHSC has received $1 million in funding to develop an eating disorder support program. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre is on the receiving end of a generous grant from Ontario Health.

The Kingston hospital will receive up to $1 million in funding to establish a day treatment program for young people aged 16 to 24 who suffer from an eating disorder.

Eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and other feeding or eating disorders. These disorders do not typically require hospitalization but do need more intensive services versus traditional outpatient clinics.

“This investment meets a critical need,” says Nicholas Axas, program operational director of the Mental Health and Addiction Care program at KHSC.

“In Southeastern Ontario, we currently only offer inpatient and outpatient services, with no treatment layer in between. Day treatment can help prevent a hospital stay and also allow for a smoother transition out of hospital for those admitted for medical stabilization.”

The KHSC day program will treat up to 10 patients at a time with support from a care team made up of a psychiatrist, psychologist, nurse practitioner, social worker and dietitian.

