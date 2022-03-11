Kingston Health Sciences Centre unveils new breast imaging centre

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has opened a brand-new breast imaging centre in the city’s east end.

Hospital officials say the 7 million dollar facility is one of the best clinics in the country with state-of-the-art equipment.

“This is really the one-stop-shop approach to care for this patient population,” says KHSC’s director of imaging services, Karen Pearson.

“Not only is this facility really best in class in the province, but it will provide a much more streamlined service for patients because they won’t need to travel between multiple locations for care. The facility also provides easy access to the 401 for patients travelling from outside of Kingston.”

This screening clinic on John Marks Avenue aims to cut down on the multi-step process of breast imaging and procedures to make it less stressful for patients.

Before this facility, many patients would have to travel to Toronto or Ottawa to receive this calibre of care.

“We are incredibly proud to offer this one-of-a-kind Canadian facility right here in Kingston,” says president and CEO Dr. David Pichora.

“We have always had the highly-skilled staff and physicians to offer such high-quality care and now we have a facility to match their skills.”

“I would also like to thank the teams across KHSC who were involved in this project, including individuals from our diagnostic imaging department, radiologists, our regional cancer program and planning office.”

