American publication names Kingston General one of Canada’s best hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston General Hospital has found its name on a list of top hospitals throughout the country.

American publication Newsweek recently revealed its world’s top hospital rankings, and in Canada, Kingston has placed 37th.

Only 66 of Canada’s more than 1,200 hospitals received a ranking. Kingston’s score was 66.9%.

“This ranking shows that despite being a smaller city, Kingston is really punching above its weight in both Canada and on the world stage,” says Dr. David Pichora, KHSC president and chief executive.

“In fact, many of the hospitals ahead of us on the list are located in much bigger communities such as Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. This ranking is a testament to not only our key academic partnership with Queen’s University but also the skill and dedication of staff and physicians across the organization.”

Story continues below advertisement

Five Toronto hospitals were in the top 10.

In a news release, Kingston Health Sciences Centre pointed out the number of additions and expansions that have taken place over the last two years which have positively impacted their ranking on this and other lists.

Opened a new state-of-the-art hybrid operating room.

Became one of the few hospitals to offer new surgical procedures for patients suffering from faulty heart valves.

Became the first to offer portable MRI services to individuals living in remote northern communities.

Offered new treatments for patients with brain aneurisms.

Expanded diagnostic-assessment programs for people with lung cancer.

Chosen to be one of only four Infectious Disease Sequencing labs in Ontario to lead the COVID-19 genomic surveillance initiatives for new emerging variants of concern.

2:08 Fuel vs. Charge: The future of driving Fuel vs. Charge: The future of driving

“Our ability to continue to expand our services and innovate across our entire organization, all while navigating staff shortages during a pandemic is a real credit to our healthcare teams,” Dr. Pichora says.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am incredibly proud of this recognition and everyone at KHSC that made this possible.”