Quebec man creates mask clip for immunocompromised, in honour of late daughter

Émilie Sansfaçon was battling stage four colon cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic when she turned to her father with an idea.

Her father Louis Sansfaçon recalls while walking outside they met a guy without a mask, “so she told me ‘dad that guy doesn’t know that I’m fighting for my life and my health,'” he told Global News.

It was then when the 31-year-old asked her dad to create a pin to identify immunocompromised people. They came up with the concept together, but Émilie never got to see the final version.

A year and a half after her death, her father is making her dream a reality.

“Émilie is my inspiration, my motivation and I made her the promise that I will go as far as I can with this project,” he said.

The father created the “immunoclip,” a plastic clip that can be attached to masks with a red letter “i”

Sansfaçon said the pin lets people know the person wearing it is high risk and more precautions should be taken when near them.

“They will understand that’s very important to keep distance,” he said.

The Association of Immunodeficient Patients (APIQ) says the logo will be an awareness tool to prevent high risk people from being judged for continuing to wear a mask, after it becomes a personal choice.

“It’s a way to encourage Quebecers to be respectful for the immunosuppressed people. The immunosuppressed people must continue to wear the mask, to stay alive,” said Genèvieve Solomon, executive director of APIQ.

Immunocompromised Quebecer Michel Pronovost bought the pin as soon as he could.

“I thought it was a good idea,” he said.

He wears the logo on his mask whenever he leaves the house. He answers lots of questions from people inquiring what the “i” is. Eventually he hopes it will become a common symbol.

The immunoclip can be bought on a number of websites including the Quebec Cancer Foundation, the Association of Immunodeficient Patients, and the Quebec City CHU foundation website for $6.50.

Proceeds raised will create palliative care rooms in memory of Émilie at the Quebec City CHU.

“She would probably be proud of where we are now,” reflected Sansfaçon.

