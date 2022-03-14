Quebec reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by 3

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded nine new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as the province saw patient numbers rise slightly Monday.

The number of pandemic hospitalizations stood at 1,077, an increase of three compared with the previous day. This comes after 43 patients were admitted while 40 were discharged.

Intensive care unit cases totalled 61, a drop of two in the past 24 hours.

The province also reported 670 new novel coronavirus cases, though the daily tally isn’t an accurate representation of the situation since PCR screening is limited to certain groups.

Officials say 9,178 tests were given Saturday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests, with 333 added in the latest roundup. Of those results, 265 were positive for the virus.

The province administered 4,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last day, for more than 18.5 million shots to date.

Quebec’s caseload reached 937,247 as of Monday. The province has reported 14,182 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Recoveries, meanwhile, topped 910,000.