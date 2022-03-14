SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by 3

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec loosens self-isolation rules following COVID-19 contact' Quebec loosens self-isolation rules following COVID-19 contact
Quebec is lifting more COVID-19 restrictions. Starting Saturday, people who have been in contact or live with someone who has COVID-19 no longer have to self-isolate as long as they don't have symptoms.

Quebec recorded nine new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as the province saw patient numbers rise slightly Monday.

The number of pandemic hospitalizations stood at 1,077, an increase of three compared with the previous day. This comes after 43 patients were admitted while 40 were discharged.

Intensive care unit cases totalled 61, a drop of two in the past 24 hours.

The province also reported 670 new novel coronavirus cases, though the daily tally isn’t an accurate representation of the situation since PCR screening is limited to certain groups.

What you need know as Quebec lifts vaccine passport system, other measures

Officials say 9,178 tests were given Saturday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests, with 333 added in the latest roundup. Of those results, 265 were positive for the virus.

The province administered 4,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last day, for more than 18.5 million shots to date.

Quebec’s caseload reached 937,247 as of Monday. The province has reported 14,182 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Recoveries, meanwhile, topped 910,000.

