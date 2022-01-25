SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Give immunocompromised kids 3 Pfizer COVID-19 shots for best protection: NACI

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'WHO advises additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people' WHO advises additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Monday that immunocompromised people be given an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, due to their higher risk of breakthrough infections after a standard immunization. The SAGE group also recommended those over 60 years of age receive an additional dose of the shots made by Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac some one to three months after completing their dosing schedule. – Oct 11, 2021

Canadian children with compromised immune systems should be given three doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in order to get the best possible protection against the virus, the country’s vaccine advisory council says.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has issued updated guidance on best use of the vaccine in children between the ages of five and 11 years old on Tuesday. The group of scientists said while the number of children who experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 remains low, that number is increasing because of the significant growth in the number of people being infected by the Omicron variant.

Read more: NACI backs 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

In a summary of their new guidance, NACI recommended that children between five and 11 years old who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised” should be offered three doses of the Pfizer 10 mcg COVID-19 vaccine as a primary series.

The doses should be given between four and eight weeks apart.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11' Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11
Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11 – Jan 13, 2022

For children in that group who have already received two doses, NACI now recommends they be offered a third dose between four to eight weeks after receiving their second dose.

The pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are smaller than the doses given to adults.

Each pediatric dose contains 10 mcg whereas the adult doses contain 30 mcg.

More to come.

