No word on cause of rescue mishap that left man in water for hours off Nova Scotia

There’s still no word on the condition of a fisherman who fell into the ocean off Nova Scotia during a transfer to a coast guard vessel on Sunday.

Coast guard and health officials are declining comment today on the man’s condition after he was taken to hospital in Sydney, N.S.

A Canadian Coast Guard spokeswoman has said the man, who was wearing an immersion suit, was in the water for close to five hours before a helicopter rescue at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

There’s also no word on how the man ended up in the water during the transfer of four other crew members of the MuckTown Girl from a life-raft to a coast guard vessel at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fishing boat had requested assistance because of engine problems early Saturday when it was located more than 160 kilometres southeast of Canso, N.S.

An attempt by the coast guard vessel to tow the fishing boat to Mulgrave, N.S., failed on Saturday night, leaving the MuckTown Girl adrift. The crew boarded a life-raft as their vessel took on water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.