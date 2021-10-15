Menu

Canada
October 15 2021 5:31pm
01:44

Body found in Nova Scotia waters of missing fisherman from Mi’kmaw community

Search and rescue has found a missing fishing captain from a Mi’kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel’s journey back to harbour. Callum Smith has more.

